GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,016.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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GSK Stock Up 1.3%

GSK stock opened at GBX 2,124 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,082.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,866.78. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,282.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, insider Luke Miels sold 15,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,160, for a total value of £336,506.40. Also, insider Anne Beal acquired 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,179 per share, with a total value of £10,150.84. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,447 shares of company stock valued at $24,273,097. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

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GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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