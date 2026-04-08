Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3,668.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 13,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

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Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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