Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 15,086 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 285.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.24.

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PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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