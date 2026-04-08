Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stake in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,578 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,267,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,825,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,042,000 after acquiring an additional 945,258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 945,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 732,669 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,004,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $295,979.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,209.97. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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