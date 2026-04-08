E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $22.02. E.On shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,694 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EONGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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E.On Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. E.On had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

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