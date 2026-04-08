Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,032 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

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AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

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