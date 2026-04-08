Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,032 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.
Key Stories Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New dermatology data for Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) presented at the AAD strengthen AbbVie’s immunology/dematology growth story — includes long?term safety, QoL outcomes and FDA label updates for Skyrizi (scalp/genital psoriasis) plus early Phase 3 vitiligo/alopecia signals that could expand indications and market share. Can AbbVie’s (ABBV) New Dermatology Data Quietly Reshape Its Immunology-Heavy Investment Story?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: JPMorgan calls the recent pullback a buying opportunity and maintains a $260 price target, signaling conviction that longer-term growth (Skyrizi/Rinvoq) and valuation upside remain intact. AbbVie Gets JPMorgan Buying Opportunity Call With $260 Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the company’s recent guidance cut and one?time R&D charge as noise; bullish commentary reiterates buy ratings based on durable cash flow, strong pipeline, and dividend profile. AbbVie: Lowered Guidance Is Just Noise – Reiterate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend track record continues to support income investors — articles highlighting AbbVie as a reliable high-yield name add to investor confidence. This Pharma Dividend Has Been Raised Every Single Year for Over a Decade
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing observational Parkinson’s study in Belgium is being tracked for real?world effectiveness signals; data could inform future label/market opportunities but isn’t an immediate revenue driver. AbbVie’s Real?World Parkinson’s Study in Belgium: What Investors Should Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Pricing risk: AbbVie listed Humira on the TrumpRx platform with a steep (~86%) discount — a politically driven pricing move that could pressure Humira revenue and raises questions about U.S. pricing strategy for legacy brands. This is a material headline given Humira’s past revenue contribution. Humira’s TrumpRx Discount Raises New Questions For AbbVie Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and one?time charges: AbbVie lowered Q1 and FY?2026 outlook after taking a $744M R&D charge; that prompted near?term earnings uncertainty and contributed to the recent share pullback. AbbVie lowers Q1 and FY 2026 earnings outlook following $744M R&D charge
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
Further Reading
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