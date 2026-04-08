Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.01. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 3,454 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 3.6%

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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