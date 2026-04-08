Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,997 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.11% of Applied Digital worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 56,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

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Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Northland Securities set a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Applied Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $6,009,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,176,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,101,902.18. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 233,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Further Reading

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