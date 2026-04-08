iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.