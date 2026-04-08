Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $5,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.94.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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