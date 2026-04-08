Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 33,451 Masco Corporation $MAS

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,175,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,224,000 after purchasing an additional 367,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,085,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,322 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,619,000 after purchasing an additional 267,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

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Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Evercore set a $78.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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