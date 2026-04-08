Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNMBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

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Rheinmetall Stock Down 4.3%

About Rheinmetall

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.37. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55 and a beta of 0.25. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $275.92 and a 12-month high of $468.90.

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Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in defense and automotive solutions. Established in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company operates through two core divisions: Defense and Mobility (formerly Automotive). With a long heritage in engineering and manufacturing, Rheinmetall has evolved into a leading supplier of military vehicles, weapons systems and civilian mobility components, serving customers worldwide.

The Defense division develops and produces a broad portfolio of products and services for armed forces.

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