Q3 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Stephens boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

About EOG Resources

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EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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