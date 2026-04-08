Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Stock Holdings Cut by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,022,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,232 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,945,000 after acquiring an additional 589,376 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,114,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after acquiring an additional 355,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.