Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a 2.5% increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.
The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.
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