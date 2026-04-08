Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SLVYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SLVYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVYY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Solvay to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Solvay to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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About Solvay

Solvay stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Solvay has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

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Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, phenols and derivatives, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers.

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