Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIN. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 229,192 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 305,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 205,504 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

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