Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 513.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,233,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,342,000 after buying an additional 5,830,890 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,850,000 after buying an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,597,000 after buying an additional 556,434 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,993,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,130,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,993,000 after buying an additional 84,650 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

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