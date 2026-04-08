Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $314.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $313.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “sell”.
- 4/1/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $317.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $322.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 3/6/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $288.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $299.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 3/3/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.
The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.
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