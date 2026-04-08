Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $314.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $313.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “sell”.

4/1/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $317.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $322.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/6/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $288.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $299.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/3/2026 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

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Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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