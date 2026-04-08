Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,661 iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. BLKBRD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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