9,861 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $163.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.43.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0131 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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