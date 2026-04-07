Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tecogen Q1 Earnings

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tecogen in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Tecogen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 98,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,144. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.46. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecogen

Key Tecogen News

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGEN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 4,069.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ark Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tecogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland projects Tecogen will be profitable in FY2027 with EPS of $0.11 and shows sequential improvement (Q1 2027 $0.00, Q2 $0.01, Q3 $0.02, Q4 $0.08) — a clear path to profitability that could support upside if execution matches the model. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland projects Tecogen will be profitable in FY2027 with EPS of $0.11 and shows sequential improvement (Q1 2027 $0.00, Q2 $0.01, Q3 $0.02, Q4 $0.08) — a clear path to profitability that could support upside if execution matches the model. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s release is fresh analyst coverage/updated estimates from B. Brooks; increased analyst visibility can boost institutional interest and liquidity but the note does not appear to include a price target or formal rating change. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland’s release is fresh analyst coverage/updated estimates from B. Brooks; increased analyst visibility can boost institutional interest and liquidity but the note does not appear to include a price target or formal rating change. Negative Sentiment: Near?term outlook is weak under Northland’s model: FY2026 EPS forecast is a loss of ($0.29) with each quarter of 2026 showing negative EPS (Q1 ($0.10), Q2 ($0.09), Q3 ($0.05), Q4 ($0.04)). Those projected losses increase short?term execution and cash?flow risk, which can pressure the stock until results show improvement. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

About Tecogen

(Get Free Report)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and sells on?site power generation and combined heat and power (CHP) systems for commercial, industrial and institutional markets. The company’s natural gas–fueled cogeneration units produce electricity while capturing and reusing waste heat for space and water heating, providing enhanced energy efficiency over traditional utility?supplied electrical systems. Tecogen’s portfolio also includes ultra?low NOx emission technologies, absorption chillers and ancillary equipment tailored to meet the specific demands of manufacturing facilities, hospitals, universities and other energy?intensive customers.

Central to Tecogen’s product lineup is its InVerde e+ series of cogeneration modules, which integrate internally developed low?emission combustion systems with advanced controls to optimize performance and reliability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.