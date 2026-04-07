Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.61.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 1,485,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

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Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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