ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.5660. 2,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ADS-TEC Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

Further Reading

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