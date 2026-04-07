PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 10,232,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,404,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.
Key Stories Impacting PayPal
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Illinois American Water (and other merchants) continue to accept PayPal/Venmo/Apple Pay/Google Pay as payment options — a reminder of continued merchant/consumer acceptance that supports payment volume. Illinois American Water Offers Convenient Ways for Customers to Pay Their Bills
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader fintech headlines (e.g., SoFi coverage) and unrelated crypto/DEX deals are in the market background but don’t materially change PayPal’s fundamentals today. Should You Buy SoFi Technologies Stock After a YTD Decline of 38%?
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/DEX deal headlines (WLFI / Aster DEX) are sector noise and not directly tied to PayPal’s core payments business. Trump’s WLFI Lands Exclusive Deal: USD1 on Aster DEX
- Negative Sentiment: PayPal disclosed a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized transactions on some customer accounts; the company is issuing refunds. That creates direct refund/chargeback costs, potential fraud remediation expenses, and elevated reputational risk that could pressure user activity and revenue if trust is impaired. Monitor updates on scope, remediation costs and any regulatory follow-up. PayPal Cybersecurity Incident Tests Platform Resilience And Investor Valuation Case
- Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities-class-action filings and law-firm notices target PayPal (multiple firms: Pomerantz, Glancy, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi, Schall, Gross, etc.), alleging misstatements about growth/revenue for windows spanning 2024–2026; April 20, 2026 is a recurring lead-plaintiff deadline in many notices. Litigation risk raises potential legal expense, management distraction and uncertainty that investors typically view negatively. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors … Class Action Lawsuit – PYPL
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.
PayPal Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,966,000 after purchasing an additional 625,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
Further Reading
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