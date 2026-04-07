PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 10,232,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,404,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,966,000 after purchasing an additional 625,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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