Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.3660. Approximately 19,457,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 27,112,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 12,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $105,664.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 147,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,575.70. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 7,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $62,722.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 217,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,421.25. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,318,475 shares of company stock worth $13,703,541. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

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Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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