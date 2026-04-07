Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.62 and last traded at $201.3720. Approximately 11,303,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,141,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.64.

Chevron Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This trade represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,607 shares of company stock worth $146,510,571. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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