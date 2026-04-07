Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.27 and last traded at $150.07. Approximately 27,755,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 48,769,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.92 billion, a PE ratio of 238.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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