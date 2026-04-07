Citigroup Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $207.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $195.00 target price on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $198.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.19.

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XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,728. XPO has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,973,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,249,000 after buying an additional 1,036,434 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 736,224 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,423,000 after buying an additional 499,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,684,000 after buying an additional 261,935 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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