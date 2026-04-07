Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paysign (PAYS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ: PAYS) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2026 – Paysign was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/26/2026 – Paysign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Paysign had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2026 – Paysign was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/14/2026 – Paysign was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/28/2026 – Paysign was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/15/2026 – Paysign was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/7/2026 – Paysign was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.