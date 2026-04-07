Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.91. Approximately 124,413,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 107,680,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

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Insider Activity

Intel News Roundup

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 4.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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