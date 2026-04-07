UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 9.3% on Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $405.00 to $411.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $312.43 and last traded at $307.55. Approximately 21,966,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 9,840,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.36.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.42.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 9.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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