Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $228.30.

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Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.04. 170,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,664. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day moving average of $215.83. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 81.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

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The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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