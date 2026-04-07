Reviewing Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Group and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Group N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 1.00% 22.61% 4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stagwell 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fast Track Group and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $7.96, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Fast Track Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Group and Stagwell”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Group $1.66 million 5.26 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Stagwell $2.91 billion 0.55 $29.10 million $0.08 78.38

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Track Group.

Summary

Stagwell beats Fast Track Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Group

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Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts. In addition to our expertise in event and concert management, we offer comprehensive value-added services tailored to meet specific client demands. These include media planning and PR management to boost event visibility, technical production planning for seamless execution of audiovisual requirements, and event manpower support for logistical efficiency. Internally, we handle project management and select media press releases, while sourcing technical support from specialized suppliers across event locations. This integrated approach ensures that we deliver high-quality, customized solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients, enhancing the success and impact of each event we undertake. Since our inception, we have been instrumental in creating, developing, organizing, hosting, and managing a diverse range of events and concerts for our clients. Leveraging our extensive experience, we have successfully orchestrated large-scale events featuring renowned Asian bands and artistes such as B.A.P, BTS, and David Tao. Additionally, we have hosted international speakers including Michael Franzese and Michelle Yeoh, as well as organized appearances by global celebrities like John Cena and Steven Seagal. Notable milestones include organizing Malaysia’s inaugural Hollywood Movie Premiere Red Carpet event for “Baby Driver,” as well as the acclaimed 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet concerts. Furthermore, we managed the successful 2018 Wild Kard Tour showcases held in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. These events underscore our capability to deliver memorable experiences and highlight our expertise in managing high-profile engagements across different regions and entertainment genres. A significant portion of our revenue are derived from a small number of customers. For example, approximately 100% of our total revenue for the six months ended August 31, 2023 was generated from two major customers, who are also related parties and one major customer accounted for 100% of our total revenue for the six months ended August 31, 2024. One major customer accounted for 100% of our total revenue for the year ended February 28, 2023, and approximately 75% of our total revenue for the year ended February 29, 2024 was generated from two major customers, who are also related parties. Due to the nature of our business, our portfolio of major customers may vary from year to year as our customers may only be holding one or two events and/or concerts in a year and such events and/or concerts may not be held on a regular basis. We may continue to have a concentration of customers in the future, and we face the risk of losing a significant source of revenue if our major customers do not engage our services and we cannot secure new customers on time. Part of our diversification strategy involves expanding into various facets of the entertainment industry, including Live Entertainment and Agency services, which would allow us to not be reliant on a single revenue source and maintain stability even when one segment faces challenges. Our principal place of business is in Singapore.

About Stagwell

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Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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