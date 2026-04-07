Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.51), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.02 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.5%

GBX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 1,767,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,864. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

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Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GBX. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,100. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

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The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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