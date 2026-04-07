Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 7th (BRBR, CELH, KDP, KHC, KMB, MDLZ, NWL, PG, REYN, SAM)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $3.75. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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