Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 7th (BRBR, CELH, KDP, KHC, KMB, MDLZ, NWL, PG, REYN, SAM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $3.75. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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