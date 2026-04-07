Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.3132 and last traded at $7.3132. Approximately 1,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Sino Land Stock Down 7.3%

Sino Land Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

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