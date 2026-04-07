BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.4550. Approximately 18,507,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 53,978,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.