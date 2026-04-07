Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.90 and last traded at $148.5360. 6,870,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,384,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Truist Financial began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Corning Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,435,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 748.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,948 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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