Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 332898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Blue Moon Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Moon Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

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Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

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