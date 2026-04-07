Macerich (MAC) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Macerich to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.44% -7.32% -2.25% Macerich Competitors 30.04% 11.28% 4.19%

Risk & Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Macerich and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $1.01 billion -$197.15 million -25.76 Macerich Competitors $1.57 billion $468.16 million 35.58

Macerich’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Macerich pays out -88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 120.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Macerich and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 3 3 7 0 2.31 Macerich Competitors 377 2189 2325 86 2.43

Macerich currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Macerich rivals beat Macerich on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Macerich Company Profile

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Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

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