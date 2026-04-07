UBS Group Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $23.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 548,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,649.22. This trade represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 104,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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