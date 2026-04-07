UBS Group Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $32.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. 4,976,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581,050. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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