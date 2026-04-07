Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the previous session’s volume of 3,109 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.2450.

Sumitomo Chemcl Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

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Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

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