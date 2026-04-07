Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 82,818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 26,926 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3950 and had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research raised Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Tele2 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.14 million. Tele2 had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 Company Profile

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Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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