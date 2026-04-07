kneat.com Spotlights ARR Surge to CAD 74M, New Strategic Customers and AI Rollout at Conference

Executives from kneat.com (TSE:KSI) and Thiogenesis Therapeutics provided business updates and fielded investor questions during a recent Emerging Growth Conference session, outlining product progress, customer traction, and near-term milestones.

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kneat.com highlights customer momentum and AI feature rollout

kneat.com CEO and co-founder Eddie Ryan said the company has continued to build on momentum since his January appearance at the conference, noting that Kneat has reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, added “another large strategic customer,” and shared how it is incorporating artificial intelligence into its Kneat Gx platform.

Ryan described Kneat as a software company focused on digitizing validation in life sciences manufacturing. He explained that validation involves detailed, fully documented testing of manufacturing systems, equipment, and processes to ensure product quality and patient safety, and that it is subject to audits by regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On adoption trends, Ryan cited the company’s annual industry survey indicating that “only 16% of life sciences companies have fully adopted digital validation,” which he said points to continued runway for growth, including within existing customers.

Ryan also reviewed key operating metrics. He said annual recurring revenue (ARR) has expanded from CAD 15 million four years ago to CAD 74 million today, while net recurring revenue was 115%, which he characterized as reflecting continued expansion within the customer base. He added that the company onboarded “9 strategic and dozens of other customers” during 2025 and said 2026 has started strongly with “two strategic customers added in as many months.”

Ryan further stated that the company was rated “for the third time in a row as the leader in pharma and biotech software” by users, referring to a ranking that placed Kneat ahead of 12 other companies.

Management addresses AI concerns and outlines roadmap

Responding to investor questions about whether AI could disrupt Kneat’s position, Ryan emphasized the need for deterministic outcomes in regulated environments. He said Kneat functions as a “validation data integrity system of record,” arguing that compliance requires traceability, accountability, approvals, and audit-ready evidence at every step—capabilities he said cannot be managed “in a probabilistic manner.”

At the same time, Ryan said AI can improve efficiency within validation workflows. He described examples such as helping to create validation content and reports that are then presented to humans for review and approval within the workflow.

Ryan said the company’s most recent release includes AI-related features including:

Content review assistant

Natural language processing

User support chatbot

Instant language translation

Looking ahead, he said Kneat’s AI roadmap includes “deeper automation across lifecycle documentation, risk management, workflows, and end-to-end process optimization,” with an emphasis on transparency and reliability. He added that Kneat is also using AI internally to operate and develop software more efficiently.

Revenue model, growth profile, and profitability timeline

In Q&A with the moderator, Ryan said Kneat is “first and foremost” a compliance tool, achieved through a data integrity platform that manages change and audit trails across data and reflects that in workflows. He described it as a “compliance workflow productivity platform.”

On monetization, Ryan said the business is “primarily SaaS subscriptions,” adding that ARR is the key metric. He noted there are services “from time to time” to support deployments and customer expansion, but characterized Kneat as “an ARR focused business.”

Discussing the company’s “land and expand” motion, Ryan said new customer logos may begin around CAD 100,000 to CAD 200,000 in annual recurring revenue and can grow “to maybe CAD 1 million and multi-millions” over several years. He also said Kneat has enterprise customers contributing about $1 million in annual recurring revenue, while larger customers can deliver “north of CAD 3 million, CAD 4 million, CAD 5 million” in ARR.

On profitability, Ryan said the company views 2026 as “that year,” adding that Kneat does not expect to add “much additional expense” in 2026 and that it expects to be “converging towards… cash flow positive” by year-end.

Ryan also commented on sales cycles, saying the category has matured as more competitors entered and tendering has increased. He said that in the past year, Kneat won “more than 80%” of requests for proposals it participated in.

Thiogenesis outlines cystinosis program and near-term milestones

In a separate presentation, Brook Riggins, chief financial officer and director of Thiogenesis Therapeutics, described the company as a “low-risk, late-stage rare disease opportunity,” saying it is “on the verge of filing an IND for phase III.” He said the program uses a prodrug approach and is pursuing a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, which he said allows the company to leverage safety information from previously approved drugs with the same active compound, potentially saving time and cost.

Riggins said the company’s focus is cystinosis and described its candidate as designed to simplify dosing compared with existing therapies. He also discussed prior experience with delayed-release PROCYSBI at Raptor Pharmaceuticals, including that Raptor was sold to Horizon for $800 million.

Riggins stated the company’s market capitalization is about $20 million to $25 million and compared that with what he described as a peak sales market opportunity of roughly $350 million.

On upcoming milestones, he said the company expects an investigator-led trial with Emory University to start in May or June, involving six patients, with data intended to support the IND filing. He added that the company expects to start its phase III trial in Q1 of next year and to meet with the FDA after sharing trial and prior data to pursue what he described as a “small, fast phase III pathway to approval.”

Riggins attributes valuation gap to Canadian listing and U.S. outreach

Asked about the gap between valuation and development stage relative to peers, Riggins said the company originally listed in Canada, where he suggested valuations can differ from those in the U.S. He said the company raised CAD 20 million without investor warrants and benefited from a defensive posture while the U.S. biotech index declined. He added that Thiogenesis is now seeking to expand its U.S. investor base, noting that it began discussions with investment banks in February and expects progress this year in attracting institutional investors and potential investment banking support, alongside its OTCQX listing.

Riggins closed by encouraging investors to reach out for additional detail and emphasized what he described as the experience of the company’s leadership and board, citing prior BioMarin and Raptor experience.

About kneat.com (TSE:KSI)

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

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