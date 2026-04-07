Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 106,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 168,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Bengal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

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