Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $268.55, but opened at $277.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $277.00, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad’s product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

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