Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

XIAO-I, Inflection Point Acquisition, Sky Quarry, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, AltC Acquisition, and Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly between $300 million and $2 billion—though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. Investors view them as higher-growth opportunities that generally carry greater volatility, less liquidity, and more company-specific risk than large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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XIAO-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

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Sky Quarry (SKYQ)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

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Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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