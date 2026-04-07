Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 7th (AKBA, ARM, ASML, AVGO, BIO, BKG, BKNG, BLD, BUD, CRBU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

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ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $375.00.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,598 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 5,900 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,300.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $1,050.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $997.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $5,664.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $254.00 price target on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. Seaport Research Partners currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $338.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1,245.00 price target on the stock.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,300 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £112 target price on the stock.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

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