Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 7th (AKBA, ARM, ASML, AVGO, BIO, BKG, BKNG, BLD, BUD, CRBU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $375.00.
The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,598 target price on the stock.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.
Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 5,900 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,300.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $1,050.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $997.00.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.
Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.
Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.
Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $5,664.00 target price on the stock.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $254.00 price target on the stock.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. Seaport Research Partners currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $338.00.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1,245.00 price target on the stock.
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,300 price target on the stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp.
Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £112 target price on the stock.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.
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