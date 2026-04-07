Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 7th (AKBA, ARM, ASML, AVGO, BIO, BKG, BKNG, BLD, BUD, CRBU)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $375.00.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,598 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 5,900 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,300.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $1,050.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $997.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They currently have a $5,664.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $254.00 price target on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. Seaport Research Partners currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $338.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1,245.00 price target on the stock.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,300 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £112 target price on the stock.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

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